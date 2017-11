As analytics make podcast advertising more formulaic, brands are increasing their advertising spend on on-demand audio. According to audio platform audioBoom, 93 percent of brands have increased their podcast advertising spend from 2016 to 2017, and per the latest Bridge Ratings forecast, ad spend is expected to hit $534 million in 2020.

