Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-nbc-news-designs-digital-products-with-the-audience-in-mind/

Over the past couple of months, a number of news organisations have announced they are redesigning their websites – The New York Times has been working on a redesign system called Vi, aimed at supporting faster publishing and a cohesive user experience across devices, while HuffPost (formerly The Huffington Post) is betting on visual, tabloid-style splashes.