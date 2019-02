Ten years in, ProPublica is basically synonymous with “sustainable nonprofit journalism” and “collaborations.” Many news nonprofits use collaborations in part to get their names out there, but ProPublica has gotten how to make the collaboration a two-way street…

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-news-12-is-working-with-propublicas-documenting-hate-database-to-track-local-hate-crimes/