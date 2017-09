Digital media outlets have embraced web analytics to increase their reach or find out more about their audience’s preferences for news content. With some delay newswires — as business-to-business content wholesalers — have joined the party. Australian Associated Press (AAP) and Associated Press (AP) have been the most outspoken proponents of this move toward measurement.

