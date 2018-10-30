How News App Kinzen Will Enable Users to Create Their Own Daily News Routine
Launching in January, news app Kinzen is aiming to enable users to take control of their own news routine, one that is personalised and tailored to their intentions.
The Dublin-based venture Kinzen, co-founded by Mark Little, Áine Kerr and Paul Watson, uses decision-based feedback to aggregate articles of interest, as opposed tracking your browser history or going by what your friends and family are reading.
