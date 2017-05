Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-news-partnerships-work-commercial-and-nonprofit-newsrooms-can-work-together-to-benefit-and-change-journalism/

In the last decade, nonprofit news organizations have emerged with a model that depends on creative partnerships. At the same time, most commercial newsrooms have seen deep cuts to staffing and resources, leaving them in search of ways to sustain the quality and depth of their journalism.