How News Publishers Have Prepared for Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation

The maximum penalty for breaking Europe’s coming General Data Protection Regulation laws — a massive revamp of the EU’s data privacy requirements, with a worldwide impact — is the higher of the following two options: €20 million, or 4 percent of a company’s worldwide annual revenue.

Do the math: That would mean fines of more than €3.6 billion for Google’s parent company Alphabet, €5.9 billion for Amazon, and €1.3 billion for Facebook.