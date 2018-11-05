How Newsletter Publishers Re-Engage Lapsed Subscribers
Publishers like newsletter subscribers because email is habit-forming, delivered directly to its audience and getting easier to monetize.
But the things that make email an attractive channel to publishers also make it a difficult place to re-engage readers. The tricks that might pull straying readers back toward another digital property, such as targeting them with ads on social platforms, are either ineffective, inefficient or unavailable as options for wayward newsletter subscribers.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: