How Newsrooms Are Innovating, from VR to Chatbots to Reaching Across the Political Divide
Experimentation and adaptability are the keys to charting a new path for digital publishers, said experts from Vice News, the New York Times, Quartz and other innovative newsrooms at a discussion last week in New York City.
Take metrics, for example: A decade ago newsrooms were trying to get as much traffic as possible, but publishers now know big numbers don’t necessarily equate to big engagement.Read More