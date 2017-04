Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-newsvoice-hopes-to-burst-filter-bubbles-around-us-news/

Launched on International Fact-Checking Day on 2 April, Newsvoice is an app and news site that curates stories with links to different perspectives from a range of sources.

Focused on US news, the app relies on technology to find the stories and to filter out paywalled articles, opinion pieces, satire, and fake news among others.