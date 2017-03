How Norway’s Largest Local Media Company Capitalized On Digital Subscriptions With A Three Stage Plan

Like & Share E&P:

Since 2013, Norway’s largest local media company has been successfully capitalising on digital subscriptions using its strengths as a publisher of 62 Norwegian newspapers.

Noticing a steady decline in advertising revenue, Amedia launched aID (Amedia ID) in April 2014, a log-in system that gives readers access to digital content and is commonly used across all its titles.