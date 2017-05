Like & Share E&P:

Norway has a parliamentary election on Sept. 11, and the country’ media outlets are sharpening their fact-checking tools. In the biggest of the efforts, four of the country’s media organizations have formed what they say is a first-of-its-kind fact-checking collaboration.