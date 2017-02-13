Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-norwegian-daily-aftenposten-doubled-digital-subscribers-in-a-year/

Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten is the latest publisher to see the value in loyal subscribers over indiscriminate reach: Over the past year alone, it doubled paying readers from 32,000 to 70,000.

“There’s been a shift in mentality from views, reach and page impressions to how many subscribers we have and how we can make them happy,” Tor Jacobsen, chief commercial officer at parent publisher Schibsted, told Digiday. “The culture change we have had has been very important: Daily editorial meetings used to be about which articles drew the most traffic, now it’s about which articles drew the most subscribers.”