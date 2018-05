Facebook’s decision to devalue publisher content within its news feed earlier this year has forced many publishers to look elsewhere for video distribution. NowThis, which helped pioneer the short news feed video format that took over Facebook, says it’s focusing on finding more places to put its videos — but not at the expense of Facebook.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-nowthis-is-looking-beyond-facebook/