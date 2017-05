Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-npr-considers-what-new-platforms-from-smartwatches-to-fridges-will-get-its-programming/

Here is a (far from complete) list of places where you can listen to NPR programming: Your old school radio. Your car radio. Your smartphone. Your smartwatch. Your Amazon Echo. Your Google Home. Your refrigerator?