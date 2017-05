Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-nrk-supernytt-aims-to-reduce-fear-with-childrens-news-in-norway/

The NRK Supernytt team bring news to children in Norway aged 8-12 on TV, online and social media platforms including Snapchat and Instagram.

NRK, the Norwegian state broadcaster, aims to “explain the world for the kids”, Frank Sivertsen, chief of staff at NRK Supernytt, told Journalism.co.uk.