Residents of and visitors to Manchester, England, have a new way to learn about the city. OtherWorld is a service that uses beacon technology – a signal emitted when a user approaches a certain location – to send local news stories to people based on where they are within the city. No app is necessary to access the technology, and anyone in Manchester with a smartphone can use it. Opting in differs slightly between iOS and Android, but mostly just entail users activating Bluetooth and turning on location services for Google Chrome.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-otherworld-uses-beacon-technology-to-share-local-news-stories/