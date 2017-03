Like & Share E&P:

Three years ago, John Borak, a self-described “news junkie,” was searching for a platform or app that worked as both a bookmarklet and a distraction-free news reader. Unsatisfied with his options, Borak, who works full-time as a software developer, created his own bookmarking app that users could add to their web browsers.