How Patch Tracks 1,200 Towns Across America Using CrowdTangle

Christopher Miles & Amber Burgess | Facebook September 27, 2017

Patch has a hyperlocal presence in over 1,200 towns across America. Every town has a Facebook and Twitter account. For Liana Messina, Patch’s social media editor, managing these thousands of pages is a feat.

“We’re the only publisher with that many social accounts,” Liana says. “CrowdTangle is by far the best solution for tracking social performance at this scale without having to pull thousands of individual reports.”

