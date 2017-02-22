Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-pop-up-newspaper-the-new-european-is-still-going-strong-7-months-after-launch/

“The number one objective for a newspaper is to be talked about,” said Matt Kelly, editor of The New European, speaking at the Digital Media Strategies conference today (22 February).

He explained that the ‘pop-up’ national paper, which went from concept to publication in nine days, owes its success to the strength of the community which it serves – the 48 per cent (16 million) of Britons who voted to remain in the European Union.