How ProPublica, 100+ News Partners Documented Hate Crimes in America

Heather Bryant | MediaShiftDecember 15, 2017

There are collaborations that come to life to report on vast troves of data and then there is Documenting Hate, a collaboration created to address an absence of data.

In the wake of the divisive and racially-charged climate of the 2016 election, reporters found that reliable national data on hate crimes did not exist. With a grant from the Open Society Foundations to support their work, ProPublica created Documenting Hate to fill in those data gaps this past January.

