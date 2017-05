Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-propublica-defines-success-for-engagement-projects/

ProPublica has earned more than its share of accolades. Four Pulitzer Prizes in seven years, numerous Peabody Awards, Emmys… name a journalism award, they’ve probably won it. But engagement editor Terry Parris, Jr., has his sights set on one more trophy: a Pulitzer Prize for a crowdsourced reporting project.