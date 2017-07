Like & Share E&P:

Prime Day is quickly becoming one of the most wonderful times of the year for shoppers, and commerce-focused publishers have made their biggest effort yet to get a piece of those sales.

The one-day sales event, which Amazon launched in 2015 as a kind of birthday celebration, offers Amazon Prime members a chance to buy deeply discounted goods across a number of categories.