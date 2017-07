Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-publishers-control-their-brand-identity-on-social-platforms/

Standing out on distributed platforms presents a branding challenge for publishers. News feeds are crowded, and people scroll fast. In a Reuters experiment, most people remembered how they found a news story, but only 37 percent could recall the name of the news brand itself when coming from search, compared to 47 percent from social.