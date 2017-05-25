How Publishers Fought Back by Touting ‘Brand Safety’ at NewFronts

Like & Share E&P:

YouTube and Facebook’s recent ad missteps were on full display at this year’s NewFronts. Publishers looked poised — and eager — to exploit the platforms’ gaffes in a bid to illustrate brand-safety and credibility (especially in the era of fake news), and ultimately lure back advertiser dollars. The event also served as a showcase for the industry to show how it plans to successfully navigate content development and innovation.