How do you sell dozens of news publishers on commerce content? By giving them a lot to choose from.

That’s why Reviewed, a consumer products reviews site that powers affiliate commerce across the USA Today Network, has expanded its focus from in-depth product reviews to service-y content as well as a rapidly growing library of lists that capitalize on a much-improved search rank.