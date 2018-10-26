How Russia’s Online Trolls Engaged Unsuspecting American Voters—And Sometimes Duped The Media
A new release of data by Twitter and a huge study of browser and search engine data by Microsoft Research gives the clearest view yet of the strategies employed by Russia’s online trolls to sow discord in US politics.
Most Russian trolls made little headway, but the star performers scored some big hits. Sometimes they beat the mainstream news media to coverage of divisive events.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: