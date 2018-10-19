How Saudi Arabia’s Media is Covering the Jamal Khashoggi Disappearance
With every claim from Turkey detailing more lurid details in the alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia’s media bends further forward–risking a face plant in its efforts to kowtow to a different reality.
Such has been the concentration of power in the hands of one man in this kingdom, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, that until further notice, no one is going to divert from the official narrative.
