Verdens Gang, the Schibsted-owned Norwegian tabloid, has added 20,000 subscribers since January 2017 by putting documentaries behind the paywall, bringing its total subscriber count to nearly 150,000.

VG’s premium subscription, VG+, which also offers exclusive articles and long reads, has around 400 documentaries that the tabloid’s video spinoff, VGTV, has acquired over the last five years.