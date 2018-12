When I spoke with Spaceship Media’s cofounders a year ago, they were about to embark on creating arguably the most ambitious news-centric Facebook group in existence: A goal of 5,000 women with diverse views in one group, talking about politics without everything self-imploding.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-spaceship-media-moderated-a-facebook-group-of-400-political-women-without-it-going-off-the-rails/