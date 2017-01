Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-spanish-newspaper-el-pais-is-tackling-fake-news/

When reports spread on Jan. 22 that footballer Cristiano Ronaldo injured his hand and had to abandon his Lamborghini, Spanish newspaper El País’ first call was to the police. When they couldn’t confirm the story, and it later surfaced that the car belonged to someone else, the Spanish newspaper debunked the false claim.