http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-swiss-news-publisher-le-temps-is-resurfacing-old-content/

Publishers have been reposting their old articles for years, but now the tools available to them are getting more sophisticated.

Swiss news publisher Le Temps has a whimsically named Project Zombie that notifies the editor, via Slack bot or email, which articles will do well if they are published again on the site or social media.