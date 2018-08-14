How Tech Publisher Future is Getting 95 Percent of Its Audience to Consent to Ad Tracking

In order to nudge as much of its audience to consent under the GDPR, Future Publishing has been tweaking its messaging, user interface and consent-management platform since the end of May to get its opt-in to ad tracking rate up to 95 percent, according to the publisher.

Typically, publishers using CMPs are seeing between 70 percent and 80 percent of their audience agree to share their data, according to Brian Kane, co-founder and chief operating officer of Sourcepoint, which provides consent management and ad-block messaging software for publishers.