How The Argentinian Daily La Nación Became A Data Journalism Powerhouse In Latin America

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-argentinian-daily-la-nacion-became-a-data-journalism-powerhouse-in-latin-america/

In 2010, political reporter Diego Cabot of Argentina’s La Nación received a leak with massive potential: a CD with 26,000 emails from the minister of transportation under then-President Cristina Kirchner. For two weeks, four La Nación journalists pored over thousands of documents by hand. But then the paper’s then-IT manager Ricardo Brom built a search engine that let journalists go through the leaked documents — and they had their first scoop within 40 minutes.