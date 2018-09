Newsroom jobs declined 23 percent over the past decade, according to the Pew Research Center, and tech giants including Google, Facebook and Amazon are gobbling up most of the digital ad growth. But some publishers — in some cases, helped by moneyed backers — are on hiring sprees. Here’s how five are staffing up.

