How the BBC Built One of the World’s Largest Collaborative Journalism Efforts Focused Entirely on Local News
Three large regional news publishing companies in the U.K. executed a coordinated public condemnation in June against what they saw as the British government’s preferential treatment of the south in its handling of a national rail crisis.
Fueled by a sense of outrage over massive train cancellations and delays, the publishers put aside years of historic competition and came together around the #onenorth campaign…
