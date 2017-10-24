How the BBC is Using Hearken for Crowd-Powered Journalism
The BBC has been using a tool called Hearken to better involve audiences in how the news gets made, and in which topics are being covered outside or as part of the news agenda.
The broadcaster’s user-generated content (UGC) hub team began using Hearken, a platform and workflow focused on public-powered journalism, in September 2016, to get an insight into the type of stories people were interested in that the BBC could be doing more of.
