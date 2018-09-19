How the Broke in Philly Collaboration is Focusing Local Media’s Attention on Poverty and Economic Mobility
A comprehensive list of 45 affordable summer camps isn’t a typical item on Billy Penn’s website. (More standard: “Center City has fewer restaurants with sidewalk cafes but more outdoor seating overall” or “City Council pronunciation guide: How to say your elected officials’ names.”)
But then again, 19 news organizations actually working together to pool their reporting on economic inequality isn’t your everyday local news market, either.
