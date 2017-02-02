News Newsletter News 

How The Chicago Tribune Used ‘Rock-Solid Science’ To Shake Up Pharmacies

Jackie Spinner | CJRFebruary 2, 2017
The day before President Donald Trump’s chief strategist advised the media to shut up, Chicago’s leading daily newspaper reminded its audience exactly why good journalism must keep talking.

The Chicago Tribune detailed Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s proposal for broad regulatory changes to how pharmacies alert their customers to dangerous drug combinations—the most recent result of the Tribune’s “Dangerous Doses” series.

 

