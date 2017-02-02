Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-chicago-tribune-used-rock-solid-science-to-shake-up-pharmacies/

The day before President Donald Trump’s chief strategist advised the media to shut up, Chicago’s leading daily newspaper reminded its audience exactly why good journalism must keep talking.

The Chicago Tribune detailed Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s proposal for broad regulatory changes to how pharmacies alert their customers to dangerous drug combinations—the most recent result of the Tribune’s “Dangerous Doses” series.