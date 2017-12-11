How the Daily Beast Breaks Big Trump-Russia Stories
The guilty plea of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn reminds dramatically how the saga of Russian involvement in American politics is as sprawling and at times impenetrable as the Russian Federation itself.
Big players such as The New York Times and The Washington Post have led the way, but there’s ample superior work from others, including The Daily Beast. There’s no monopoly on the topical avenues of opportunity.
