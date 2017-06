Like & Share E&P:

In the last week, The Economist has grown its pool of prospective subscribers by 5,000 in the U.K. by offering free content.

As part of a wider campaign around the U.K.’s general election on June 8, the publisher is giving away a free copy of The Economist’s endorsement issue coming out on June 3.