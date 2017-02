Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-economist-turns-social-visitors-into-subscribers/

For The Economist, as print ad revenues have fallen and digital ad revenues haven’t plugged the gap, the focus has been on increasing profitability by growing digital subscriptions.

That means The Economist is very clear about what it wants out of platforms: to reach non-subscribers and give them samples of Economist content to eventually turn into more subscribers.