Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-editor-and-publisher-of-a-tiny-oregon-weekly-took-on-the-state-and-won/

Les Zaitz‏ wasn’t spoiling for a fight.

After busting frauds and needling scoundrels at The Oregonian for decades, Zaitz‏ was ready for a quiet semi-retirement on his ranch in Eastern Oregon.