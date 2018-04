The Financial Times knows it’s better if subscribers use its product as much as possible. Its focus on driving that engagement quickly has rippled out into every corner of the news publisher’s product, starting with the launch of a promotion in 2015 that offers a month of unlimited access to its site for $1.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-financial-times-fights-subscriber-churn/