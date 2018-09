It’s fun to hate on newspapers’ op-ed sections (inspiring debate is kind of the point), meaning the job of editing them is not for the faint-hearted. And changing and diversifying them can be a challenge — whether you’re battling bad-faith arguments from the alt-right or just trying to get rid of a strain of [deep, booming, obviously male voice] “I want to tell you about Middle East policy.”

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-financial-times-is-changing-its-opinion-section/