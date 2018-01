The reader contribution model is paying off for the Guardian US. After years of bleeding red ink, the 10-year-old U.S. outpost of the British newspaper is about to get in the black after having surpassed 300,000 supporters that account for one-third of its revenue.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-guardian-us-got-profitable-pivoting-from-ads-to-reader-revenue-and-cutting-costs/