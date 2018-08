The Washington Post launched The Lily in 2017, aimed at reaching Millennial women. Designed specifically to be read on mobile and to spotlight its journalism on the platforms Millennials use — such as Facebook, Medium, Instagram, and Twitter — The Lily is amplifying the voices of women.

