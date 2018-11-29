How the Miami Herald Investigated Jeffrey Epstein—and His Many Enablers

In October 2017, as the #MeToo movement spurred a national conversation about the sexual harassment and abuse of women, the Miami Herald had already begun examining the Jeffrey Epstein case.

After the nomination of former Miami U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta to President Trump’s Cabinet in February of that year, the Herald began to take a closer look at what role Acosta played in helping orchestrate a secret plea bargain that prosecutors struck with Epstein in 2007, and finalized in 2008.