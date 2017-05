Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-new-york-times-broke-the-comey-news/

My email to my Washington bureau colleagues contained just two, urgent words: “Comey fired.”

A few minutes earlier, I had arrived at the White House just in time to meet the 6 p.m. deadline to turn in my passport and visa applications for President Trump’s first foreign trip next week.