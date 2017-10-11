How The New York Times, BuzzFeed and Others Stack Up in Video
For good or ill, 2017 will be synonymous with the pivot to video. Over half a dozen publishers laid off editorial staff this year to free up more resources for video.
Some observers see the pivot to video as a panic move, but they are a sign of where the industry is going as it hunts for high CPMs: 80 percent of the publishing executives Digiday surveyed last month disclosed that they’ll be making more video next year.
